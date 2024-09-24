XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,311 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $197.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.42 and a 52 week high of $199.77.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total transaction of $149,354.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,367.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.57.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

