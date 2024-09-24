Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Stake Boosted by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 637.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,054,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,607,000 after buying an additional 590,496 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 138.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,996,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after buying an additional 479,688 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares in the company, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW opened at $6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $7.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.38.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.