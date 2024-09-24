XTX Topco Ltd Has $542,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 89,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $123.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.11%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

