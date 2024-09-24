Inspire Investing LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,093 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the second quarter valued at $11,456,000. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter worth $4,917,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter worth $3,393,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Select Medical Stock Up 0.2 %

SEM opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

