Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $732,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Shares of AEIS opened at $101.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.50. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.86 and a 12 month high of $119.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

