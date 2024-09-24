XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in ASML by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of ASML by 4.2% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in ASML by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $803.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $865.70 and a 200-day moving average of $937.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $317.05 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

