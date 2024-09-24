Inspire Investing LLC Has $352,000 Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,603 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.12 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TPX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.