Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Oddity Tech were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the first quarter worth $45,811,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Oddity Tech by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,312,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,288,000 after acquiring an additional 833,643 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Oddity Tech by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,063,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,195,000 after acquiring an additional 305,767 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,318,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 295,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,612,000 after purchasing an additional 245,764 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Oddity Tech from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of ODD stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. Oddity Tech Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 4.48.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.49 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

