XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 7,305 Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,995,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,003,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,455,000 after acquiring an additional 114,294 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after acquiring an additional 72,978 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 266,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 114,630 shares during the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 12-month low of $63.72 and a 12-month high of $84.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $919.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.68 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Equities analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

