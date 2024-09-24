Inspire Investing LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 9,273.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.14. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.66 and a 1-year high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.60 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

