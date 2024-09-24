XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 233.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,422 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 51,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

