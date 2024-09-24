4,746 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DVA opened at $161.56 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $166.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.15 and a 200-day moving average of $141.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 64,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $9,928,336.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,286,243.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock valued at $27,387,069. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVA. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DVA

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.