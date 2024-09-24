XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $585,000 Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,029,000 after acquiring an additional 44,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $122.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 114.17, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.73 and a 52 week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

ARE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

