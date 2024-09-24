Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,778 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Fortinet by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,675,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,080,000 after purchasing an additional 389,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Fortinet by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,210 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,801 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.57.

Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $77.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $59.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

