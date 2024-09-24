XTX Topco Ltd Invests $596,000 in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.09% of Arcturus Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 66.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Arcturus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $21.15 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.60.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

