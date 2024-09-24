XTX Topco Ltd Grows Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 122.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,794 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Chemours were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 14.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,480,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Chemours by 119.6% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 122,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 66,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Chemours by 26.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,811,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 382,100 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Chemours stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.89. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $32.70.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.08%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

