XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 74,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 84,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 303.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 159,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,054 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,048,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,615,000 after acquiring an additional 205,439 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 881,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 125,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NatWest Group by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 627,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NWG opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

NWG has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

