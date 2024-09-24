XTX Topco Ltd Invests $579,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $101.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

