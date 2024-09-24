XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on VSTO shares. Roth Mkm downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Aegis raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -356.82 and a beta of 0.81. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.05 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The Kinetic Group segment designs, develops, distributes, and manufactures ammunition, primers, and components for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and the military.

