XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,250,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,954,000 after buying an additional 821,868 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth $55,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,309,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $598,564,000 after acquiring an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $19,929,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth about $18,273,000.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,866,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $3,905,872.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,913 shares of company stock worth $5,352,249 over the last ninety days. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC stock opened at $90.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BPMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.