XTX Topco Ltd Raises Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,856 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $105,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Todd Walters sold 3,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $422,970. Insiders own 13.51% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of -0.10.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $640.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

