Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,404 Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in Endava by 21.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the first quarter worth $234,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Endava Price Performance

DAVA opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.22. Endava plc has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $81.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

