XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 295,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ambev during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABEV opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ambev from $3.20 to $2.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

