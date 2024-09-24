Seven Eight Capital LP Has $238,000 Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 72.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,698 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,016,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Flowers Foods by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

