Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New $197,000 Investment in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $33,599,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,538,000. Refined Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 1st quarter worth about $8,956,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beyond during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Beyond Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of BYON opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Beyond, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $398.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.74 million. Beyond had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beyond

In related news, Director Barclay F. Corbus bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Benjamin Nettles, Jr. sold 10,412 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $97,352.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,368 shares in the company, valued at $106,290.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $53,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,680.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Company Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

