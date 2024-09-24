XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE JPM opened at $211.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $607.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $225.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

