Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 31,098 Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBSW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 832.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SBSW opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have commented on SBSW shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

