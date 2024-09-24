XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 14,604 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.07% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $10,727,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $3,854,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $2,909,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 196.5% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 50,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $83.51.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.90%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

