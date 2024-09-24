Seven Eight Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 62.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Devon Energy by 7.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of DVN opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.03. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

