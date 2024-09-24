Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $170,000 in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 171,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Crescent Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $11.43 on Tuesday. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $653.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other Crescent Energy news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,294 shares of company stock worth $131,297 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.