15,694 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 22,160 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,969.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $62,387.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,969.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,636 shares of company stock valued at $289,513 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Performance

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $17.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,108.00, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

