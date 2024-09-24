XTX Topco Ltd Raises Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Brady were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Brady by 337.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brady in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 15th.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $75.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other Brady news, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total value of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew Gorman sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $647,337.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

