Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 194.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,222,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,199,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,771,000 after purchasing an additional 870,081 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,580,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,470,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $979,248,000 after purchasing an additional 226,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 611,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,356,000 after buying an additional 192,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed bought 8,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 827,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,885,571.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RHP. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $110.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.82.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 91.10%.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

