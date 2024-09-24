Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $39.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $41.33.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $904.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

