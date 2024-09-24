27,472 Shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently commented on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
NYSE CWK opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.38 and a beta of 1.31. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $13.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
