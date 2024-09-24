Seven Eight Capital LP Sells 243,402 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,402 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NIO

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.