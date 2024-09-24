Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 112,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lemonade Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.78. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $24.55.
Insider Transactions at Lemonade
In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Lemonade Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.
