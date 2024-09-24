Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 64,221 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 359.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,221 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 17,023 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 106,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,973,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $999,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $47.39.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

AMRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

