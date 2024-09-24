Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $3.11 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 19.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Ecolab by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 580.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 258,971 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $254.92 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $255.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.24.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

