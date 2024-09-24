Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Takes $202,000 Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PHR. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

PHR opened at $23.49 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $29.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 14,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $367,283.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,708.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

