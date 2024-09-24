Evergreen Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,718 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,707,000. Kampmann Melissa S. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 1,350.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 30,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $1,053,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,640.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $146.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.15. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $169.57.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

