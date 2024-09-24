Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd owned about 0.16% of Pathward Financial worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pathward Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $66.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.68. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

In other Pathward Financial news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $129,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,757.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,054.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

