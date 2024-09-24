Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Invests $2.31 Million in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TJX opened at $117.12 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $121.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $132.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

