Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Acquires New Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $48,605,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth $2,741,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.32.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 1.3 %

CyberArk Software stock opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.05 and a beta of 1.11. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $152.03 and a twelve month high of $293.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.93.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

