Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,918 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,879 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 24.4% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 264,647 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,573,000 after acquiring an additional 51,924 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 49.4% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 45,983 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

