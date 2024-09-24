Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,500 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $85.63.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

