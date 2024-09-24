Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Has $2.02 Million Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Virtu Financial by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtu Financial

In other news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Virtu Financial stock opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

