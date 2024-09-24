Bank of Montreal Can Has $157.72 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,795,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $157,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,667,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after buying an additional 1,927,234 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,995,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,734 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Electric Power by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,885 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.4 %

AEP stock opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

