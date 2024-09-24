Bank of Montreal Can Has $162.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $162,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 371.8% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $198.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

