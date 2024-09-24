Bank of Montreal Can Has $152.36 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $152,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $574,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Emerson Electric by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,809,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,106,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,865 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

